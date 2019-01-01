Getting started with Pyzo

To get started with Pyzo, you need to install the Pyzo IDE (in which you write your code) and a Python environment (in which you run your code).





Step 1: install the Pyzo IDE

Most users can select one of these:

Otherwise, see all releases for more downloads (e.g. 32/64 bit Windows zipfiles, and older versions). Linux users can also install Pyzo using Linux system packages. See the installation page for more information.





Step 2: install Python environment

To run Python code, you need a Python interpreter. Pyzo works with most Python interpreters. If you're not sure what to use, don't worry, you can install multiple environments side-by-side, and use each one from Pyzo. Just make sure to use Python 3 (not Python 2).

We recommend starting with either of these:

The regular Python. Additional packages can be installed using pip .

. The Anaconda distribution comes with a lot of scientific packages.

The Miniconda distribution is a lighter version that starts with fewer packages. Additional packages can be installed using conda or pip .

We recommend installing in the default location, or at least a location that can be written to without admin privileges, so that addtional packages can be installed.





Step 3: Configure Pyzo shell

In Pyzo you can configure one or more shells to target your Python environment(s). Pyzo is usually pretty good at detecting any installed Python environments, and will try to guide you to selecting a suitable one.





Step 4: Install additional packages

Depending on you needs, you might need a few extra packages. In Pyzo's shell, type:

install requests

Hooray, you just installed a new package! For details see this guide. For scienctific computing, you may want to install this set of the most important scientific packages (a.k.a. the scipy-stack):

install numpy scipy pandas matplotlib sympy pyqt





Further steps

You should now be set up to start coding! You can also learn more about using the IDE and about using Python.





Updating