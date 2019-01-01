Quickstart
Getting started with Pyzo

To get started with Pyzo, you need to install the Pyzo IDE (in which you write your code) and a Python environment (in which you run your code).


Step 1: install the Pyzo IDE

Most users can select one of these:

Otherwise, see all releases for more downloads (e.g. 32/64 bit Windows zipfiles, and older versions). Linux users can also install Pyzo using Linux system packages. See the installation page for more information.


Step 2: install Python environment

To run Python code, you need a Python interpreter. Pyzo works with most Python interpreters. If you're not sure what to use, don't worry, you can install multiple environments side-by-side, and use each one from Pyzo. Just make sure to use Python 3 (not Python 2).

We recommend starting with either of these:

We recommend installing in the default location, or at least a location that can be written to without admin privileges, so that addtional packages can be installed.


Step 3: Configure Pyzo shell

In Pyzo you can configure one or more shells to target your Python environment(s). Pyzo is usually pretty good at detecting any installed Python environments, and will try to guide you to selecting a suitable one.


Step 4: Install additional packages

Depending on you needs, you might need a few extra packages. In Pyzo's shell, type:

install requests

Hooray, you just installed a new package! For details see this guide. For scienctific computing, you may want to install this set of the most important scientific packages (a.k.a. the scipy-stack):

install numpy scipy pandas matplotlib sympy pyqt


Further steps

You should now be set up to start coding! You can also learn more about using the IDE and about using Python.


Updating

Pyzo and the Python environment can safely be updated/reinstalled independently from each-other. Similarly, you can install multiple Python environments and use/manage them all via Pyzo. Individual packages within a Python environment can be updated via update package_name.

© Copyright 2015-2019, The Pyzo team - the text on this page is licensed under CC BY 4.0
This site is proudly generated and served with Python.